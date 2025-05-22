Springer is not in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Padres.
Springer had two hits in Wednesday's win over the Padres but before that had been in an 0-for-15 rut at the dish. He'll get a breather in the series finale while Nathan Lukes patrols right field for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes seventh bag•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Smacks homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard early in loss•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Homers, steals base Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Day off Thursday•