Springer is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Mariners.
Springer will get his first true day off since June 18, yielding to Addison Barger in right field. After a slow start to 2024, Springer has began to turn thing around as of late, going 14-for-30 with four home runs over his last nine games.
