Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Springer took Bryce Miller deep on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, giving the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead and accounting for the only offense in the game for Toronto. The outfielder has now gone 4-for-21 with two home runs, three RBI, and five runs scored over five games during the postseason.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Two hits, including homer, in Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Homer, stolen base in finale•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Reaches 30 homers•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Delivers three hits•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Knocks three extra-base hits•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Stays locked in during comeback win•