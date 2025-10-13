Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Springer took Bryce Miller deep on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, giving the Blue Jays an early 1-0 lead and accounting for the only offense in the game for Toronto. The outfielder has now gone 4-for-21 with two home runs, three RBI, and five runs scored over five games during the postseason.