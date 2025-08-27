Springer went 4-for-5 with two solo homers and four runs scored in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

Springer singled and scored in the first inning before knocking the first of his two home runs in the second. He went deep again in the fifth before ending his big night with another single and run scored in the ninth. Since returning from the injured list, Springer has gone 16-for-42 (.381) with six home runs in 10 games. He's having a terrific bounce-back campaign, slashing .301/.388/.541 with 44 extra-base hits and 79 runs scored through 111 contests.