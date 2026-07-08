Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes yard in return to lineup

Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Giants.

Back in the lineup for the first time since June 30, Springer went back-to-back with Vladimir Guerrero in the ninth inning off Ryan Walker to put an exclamation point on the Blue Jays' offensive outburst. Springer picked up right where he left off prior to away from the team due to the birth of his child -- over his last 14 games in June, he'd slashed .281/.333/.439 with two homers, three steals, five RBI and eight runs.