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Springer (foot) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Springer had to depart Saturday's contest versus the Twins after being hit in the left foot by a pitch, and he will now miss a second straight start. He is considered day-to-day. Daulton Varsho is filling in at designated hitter Monday, and Yohendrick Pinango will get another look in the leadoff spot.

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