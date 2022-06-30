Springer went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Springer went yard off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta in the fifth inning. In his last seven games, Springer has hit safely six times, but he hasn't posted a multi-hit effort since June 13. The outfielder is slashing .258/.334/.496 with 15 homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs scored and seven stolen bases across 67 contests overall. He'll continue to regularly bat leadoff.