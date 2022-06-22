Springer (elbow) isn't expected to play in Wednesday's series finale against the White Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 32-year-old exited Tuesday's contest with left elbow discomfort after going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and he's apparently been playing through the injury for some time, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. Sitting out Wednesday would give Springer two full days of rest heading into Friday's series opener in Milwaukee, and his outlook should receive additional clarity as he continues to be evaluated.
