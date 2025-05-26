Springer isn't part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Springer is in the midst of a slump, going 2-for-29 at the plate over his last 10 appearances. He'll get the day off Monday as Anthony Santander fills in at right field and bats fifth.
