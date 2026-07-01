Blue Jays' George Springer: Out on paternity leave

The Blue Jays placed Springer on the paternity leave list Wednesday.

Springer appeared poised to go on paternity leave this past weekend, but he ended up sticking around with the Blue Jays for a few extra days. He'll now take some time away from the team to welcome the new addition to his family, with MLB rules requiring Springer to remain on paternity leave for between 1-to-3 days. Toronto recalled outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Buffalo to temporarily take Springer's spot on the active roster.