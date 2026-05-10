Blue Jays' George Springer: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
It's likely just a maintenance day for Springer, who has gone 3-for-16 with a double and a walk over the past four games after missing two contests due to a hit-by-pitch in the foot. Vladimir Guerrero is resting his legs as the designated hitter Sunday while Lenyn Sosa picks up a start at first base.
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