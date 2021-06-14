Springer (quadriceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Monday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Springer has been sidelined since early May due to a right quadriceps strain, but he'll play five innings in the field during Tuesday's Triple-A contest. The Blue Jays will likely exercise caution with the 30-year-old since he went back to the injured list shortly after he made his season debut in late April, and manager Charlie Montoyo said Monday that the team wants Springer to be ready to play center field once he's activated.

