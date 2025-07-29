Springer (head) remains out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

Springer was forced from Monday's game against the Orioles after being hit on the head by a pitch and has now sat out both legs of Tuesday's doubleheader. He reported improvement prior to the first game Tuesday and should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Bo Bichette is getting a start at designated hitter for the Blue Jays in Tuesday's nightcap.