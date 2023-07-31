Springer is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

The struggling Springer will get a day off after the Blue Jays' decision to move him down from the leadoff spot to No. 5 in the order over the weekend failed to spark his dormant bat. He went 0-for-13 with five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' series victory over the Angels and is now in a 1-for-39 rut at the plate over his last 10 games. Cavan Biggio will spell Springer in right field and bat eighth Monday.