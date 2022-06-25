Springer (elbow) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Spinger hasn't seen the field since exiting Tuesday's game with left elbow discomfort, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available to pinch hit Saturday. Raimel Tapia will receive another start in center field for Toronto.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Testing elbow•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Won't start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Receives imaging for elbow•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Likely out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Leaves with elbow discomfort•