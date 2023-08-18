Springer is not in the lineup Friday at Cincinnati.

Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Cavan Biggio will start across the outfield for the visiting Blue Jays. Springer has slashed just .198/.291/.271 over his last 111 plate appearances dating back to July 20, though he did tally his 16th stolen base of the season in Wednesday's series finale against the Phillies.

