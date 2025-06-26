Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting out day game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest in Cleveland.
Springer is receiving a breather after starting each of the first two games of the series. Bo Bichette is getting a day in the designated hitter spot, while Ernie Clement slides in at shortstop.
