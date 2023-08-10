Springer went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in a 1-0 win over Cleveland on Monday.

In a game that lacked offense, Springer stood out with three of Toronto's eight hits. He produced the only run of the contest, swatting a solo shot off Logan Allen in the first inning. The long ball was the 14th of the season for Springer and snapped a 23-game homerless streak. He's bounced back from an ice cold 2-for-49, 13-contest stretch by posting a modest modest six-game hitting streak during which he's batting an even .500 (12-for-24) with four extra-base hits, four RBI, five runs and a stolen base.