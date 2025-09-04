Springer went 2-for-4 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

It was another dazzling performance from the 35-year-old, who has been one of the hottest hitters in the majors since returning from a concussion Aug. 16. Springer has seven multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, slashing an eye-popping .432/.528/.886 over that stretch with six homers, 10 RBI and 18 runs, and the surge has carried him to a .956 OPS on the season -- third in MLB behind MVP contenders Aaron Judge (1.106) and Shohei Ohtani (.998).