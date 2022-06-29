Springer went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 6-5 win Tuesday over Boston.
Serving as the designated hitter, Springer singled and stole second in the sixth and walked and scored the winning run in the ninth. It was his seventh stolen base of the season and fifth in June. He has hit safely in each of the three games since returning from an elbow injury, going 3-for-12 with four runs scored and two walks.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Puts end to three-game absence•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Testing elbow•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Won't start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Receives imaging for elbow•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Officially out Wednesday•