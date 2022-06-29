Springer went 1-for-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in a 6-5 win Tuesday over Boston.

Serving as the designated hitter, Springer singled and stole second in the sixth and walked and scored the winning run in the ninth. It was his seventh stolen base of the season and fifth in June. He has hit safely in each of the three games since returning from an elbow injury, going 3-for-12 with four runs scored and two walks.

