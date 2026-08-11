Blue Jays' George Springer: Swipes another bag Monday

Springer went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran slugger singled in the sixth inning and swiped second before coming home with the winning run in a 2-1 victory. Springer's had a tough season on the health front, seeing action in 89 of the Blue Jays' 120 games, but he appears to be back in top form -- since the All-Star break he's delivered a .287/.360/.463 slash line with three of his 12 homers and three of his nine steals on the year, to go along with 11 runs and 14 RBI in 23 contests.