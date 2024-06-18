Springer is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Springer has a .578 OPS through 273 plate appearances this season and will sit after going 4-for-26 while starting the previous eight contests. Addison Barger will take over in right field and bat sixth Tuesday.
