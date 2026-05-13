Blue Jays' George Springer: Two-hit night in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Rays.
Springer has his average back over the Mendoza Line with the multi-hit night, his second in his last three contests and just his third since returning from the injured list April 29. Springer is slashing just .209/.287/.330 with two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 9:20 BB:K across 102 plate appearances this season. After a career-best season in 2025, Springer was always a regression candidate at 36 years old, but his .128 ISO entering Tuesday was easily the lowest of his career. His BABIP is more than 100 points lower than last season.
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