Springer went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 12-9 win over the Reds.

The veteran outfielder led off the game with a solo shot off Scott Barlow, then muscled a Brent Suter fastball over the center-field fence for a two-run blast in the fourth. It's the second two-homer performance from Springer in his last seven games, and since returning from a concussion Aug. 16 he's been on an absolute tear, slashing .381/.466/.794 over 16 contests with eight home runs, four steals, 14 RBI and 21 runs. With 23 games left on Toronto's schedule, Springer needs four more long balls to reach 30 for the third time in his career, and four stolen bases to tie his career high of 20.