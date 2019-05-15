Blue Jays' Jimmy Cordero: Claimed by Toronto
Cordero was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Wednesday and optioned to Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Cordero has found a new home after being designated for assignment by the Nationals last week. Prior to being removed from Washington's 40-man roster, the 27-year-old compiled a 6.00 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 15 innings with Triple-A Fresno.
