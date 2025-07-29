Loperfido was sent for an X-ray after jamming his left thumb in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Orioles, and those tests came back negative, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Loperfido injured the thumb on a play at home plate in the fourth inning. He remained in the game, adding a single and a home run after the injury as part of a three-hit day, so it wouldn't appear the thumb is much of a hindrance. Loperfido is not in the lineup for the second game of the twin bill, although it's not clear whether that's related to the thumb.