Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Returns to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase (knee) will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game versus the Diamondbacks.
Clase didn't play Wednesday after departing Tuesday's contest following a hit-by-pitch on the right knee. He's feeling well enough to give it a go Thursday as the Blue Jays go for the sweep.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Sitting after getting hurt Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Exits with bruised knee•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Taking seat Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Connects on clutch homer•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Nabs third steal•