Clase (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Clase was one of two Blue Jays center fielders who exited in the fifth inning of Tuesday's 5-4 win, with Myles Straw also checking out of the game due to an ankle sprain. Neither Clase nor Straw is ready to start Wednesday, but manager John Schneider said that Clase has already shown some improvement in his recovery from the right knee contusion and might be available off the bench, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca. The Blue Jays will turn to George Springer in center field in the penultimate game of the series.