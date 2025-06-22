Clase is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Clase had mostly been occupying the strong side of a platoon with Myles Straw in center field since Daulton Varsho (hamstring) landed on the injured list June 1, but Straw will stick in the lineup for a second straight matchup versus a right-handed pitcher (Adrian Houser) while Clase remains on the bench. Dating back to the beginning of the month, Clase has produced a .464 OPS, and though Straw hasn't been any better over that stretch (.433 OPS), the Blue Jays may place more value in the superior defense Straw brings in center field.