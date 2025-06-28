Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Sitting Saturday
Clase is not in the Blue Jays' starting lineup against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Clase will begin the game on the bench after going 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Friday's 9-0 win. George Springer, Myles Straw and Nathan Lukes will start for in the outfield Toronto from left to right.
