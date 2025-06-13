Blue Jays' Jonatan Clase: Taking seat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clase is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Clase is absent from the starting nine Friday after making three consecutive starts, two at left field, one at center field. In the wake of his absence, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw and Addison Barger will fill the outfield from left to right.
