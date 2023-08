Luplow was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athleticreports.

The Blue Jays selected Luplow's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on July 19, but he appeared in just seven games and went 3-for-14 with three walks, an RBI, a run and eight strikeouts. The transaction clears space on Toronto's 26-man and 40-man rosters for trade-acquisition Paul DeJong.