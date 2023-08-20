Romano picked up the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over Cincinnati. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Romano was tasked with preserving a one-run lead in the ninth inning and immediately found himself in hot water, allowing the first two batters to reach on a walk and a base hit. The All-Star closer then induced a fly out, a swinging strikeout and a ground out to end the threat and earn his 30th save. Romano has successfully converted both of his save opportunities since his return from the injured list.