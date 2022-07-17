Romano (3-2) gave up two runs - one of them earned - while striking out one over an inning of work in a 6-5 extra-inning victory against the Royals on Saturday. Romano was assigned the win.

Romano was called in to a tie game in the 10th inning and got two outs before giving up a two-run home run off the bat of Vinnie Pasquantino. Only one of the runs scored was earned due to the automatic runner on second base. Romano got out of the inning and tallied his third win of the season thanks to a Blue Jays offensive barrage which plated three runs in the bottom half. Romano should continue to see high-leverage usage in extras, leading to the occasional win on top of his 19 saves so far this season.