Palacios was placed on the minor-league injured list Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks by a hand injury, Buffalo Bisons broadcaster Pat Malacaro reports.

The 25-year-old appeared in 10 games for the Blue Jays during April as an injury replacement, and he went 7-for-28 with four RBI and seven runs in his first taste of big-league action. Palacios was at Triple-A Buffalo and will now be sidelined until at least early July due to the unspecified hand injury.