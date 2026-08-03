Blue Jays' Josh Smith: Bound for Toronto via trade

The Blue Jays acquired Smith and right-hander Josh Stephan from the Rangers on Monday in exchange for left-hander Adam Macko, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Smith was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday after the Rangers had been prioritizing Ezequiel Duran and Nicky Lopez ahead of him as utility options, but the versatile 28-year-old should have a better chance at earning a larger role in Toronto. Though he's mustered a lowly .571 OPS in 154 plate appearances at the big-league level in 2026, the left-handed-hitting Smith has held his own against right-handed pitching over parts of five seasons in the majors, slashing .239/.330/.355 (98 wRC+) across 470 contests. Smith has three minor-league options remaining and will be under club control through 2028.