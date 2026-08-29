Okamoto went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a solo home run during the Blue Jays' 8-1 win over the Mariners on Friday.

Okamoto contributed to the Blue Jays' three-run first inning with a sacrifice fly that brought Vladimir Guerrero home. Okamoto kept contributing offensively with a solo homer in the seventh -- his 27th home run of the season -- while adding another RBI in the eighth. It was the eighth time this season that he drove in at least three runs in a game, and his 77 RBI is 10th-most in the American League this season.