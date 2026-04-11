Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Riding pine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Okamoto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Okamoto will get a chance to regroup Saturday after going 0-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games. Ernie Clement will slide over to third base as a result, opening up the keystone for Davis Schneider.
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