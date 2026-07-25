Blue Jays' Kazuma Okamoto: Sets rookie record Friday

Okamoto went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Down 4-0 in the seventh inning, Okamoto gave the Blue Jays life with a three-run blast off Greg Weissert. It was an encouraging effort for the 30-year-old, who entered the All-Star break on a tear but opened the second half in an 0-for-22 slump entering Friday. On the season, he's slashing .227/.308/.451 with 23 homers -- setting a new MLB record for home runs by a Japanese rookie, surpassing the 22 long balls launched by Shohei Ohtani with the Angels in 2018.