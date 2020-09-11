Giles (forearm) was activated from the 45-day injured list Friday.

Giles made just two appearances this season before landing on the injured list with a strained flexor mass in his right forearm in late July. He avoided surgery, however, and has been throwing for nearly a month. He's expected to make his first appearance or two in a lower-leverage role, as the lack of minor-league baseball this season has prevented him from making any rehab appearances, but he'll likely return to the closer position before the end of the year.

More News