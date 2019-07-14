Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Unavailable Sunday

Giles will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Yankees while he deals with nerve inflammation in his right elbow, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.

Giles apparently developed the injury after receiving a massage over the All-Star break and went unused in Saturday's 2-1 win, even though a save opportunity was available. Daniel Hudson stepped in to record the final four outs of the contest en route to notching his second save, but it's unclear if he'll be the top option at the back end of the bullpen Sunday after tossing 35 pitches. The Blue Jays are calling Giles' injury a day-to-day issue and are hopeful he'll avoid a trip to the 10-day injury list.