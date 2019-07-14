Blue Jays' Ken Giles: Unavailable Sunday
Giles will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Yankees while he deals with nerve inflammation in his right elbow, Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com reports.
Giles apparently developed the injury after receiving a massage over the All-Star break and went unused in Saturday's 2-1 win, even though a save opportunity was available. Daniel Hudson stepped in to record the final four outs of the contest en route to notching his second save, but it's unclear if he'll be the top option at the back end of the bullpen Sunday after tossing 35 pitches. The Blue Jays are calling Giles' injury a day-to-day issue and are hopeful he'll avoid a trip to the 10-day injury list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.