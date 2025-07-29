The Blue Jays are expected to promote Rojas from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo this week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Rojas got off to a delayed start to the 2025 campaign after suffering a midsection injury in spring training that kept him out for about two months, but he's been electric since debuting in late May. After tossing 13 scoreless innings in his four starts with High-A Vancouver, Rojas was promoted to New Hampshire in early July and has continued to overwhelm hitters. In four outings at Double-A, Rojas has submitted a 4.34 ERA, but his stellar 30:2 K:BB in 18.2 innings provides a better illustration of his dominance.