Rojas (abdomen) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five across 4.2 innings Friday against Double-A Portland.

Rojas was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday after missing time with an abdominal injury. While he was a bit shaky in Friday's outing, he was locked in during his rehab assignment, posting a 1.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 26:5 K:BB over 18.0 innings across stints at Single-A and in the Florida Complex League.