Gausman (6-6) yielded four hits and two walks over seven shutout innings Monday, striking out 10 and earning a win over Boston.

Gausman allowed just one extra-base hit -- a double by Rafael Devers -- and rarely faced much trouble in Monday's dominant performance. It was his first scoreless outing since May 24 and his second of the year with double-digit punchouts. In three starts against the Red Sox this season, Gausman is 2-0 with a terrific 27:2 K:BB while giving up just one run over 21 innings. The 31-year-old will carry a 2.93 ERA into his projected home matchup with the Rays this weekend.