The Blue Jays announced Saturday that Gausman will be the team's Opening Day starter against the Athletics on March 27.

The announcement doesn't come as much of a surprise, considering Gausman has been the Blue Jays' ace since joining the franchise in 2022. He's coming off a 2025 campaign in which he pitched a career-high 193 innings while posting a 10-11 record (across 32 starts) with a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 189:50 K:BB. Gausman will lead a Blue Jays rotation that also consists of Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber (forearm) and Trey Yesavage.