Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Posts quality start in loss

Gausman (4-7) took the loss against the Mets on Tuesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Gausman suffered his third straight loss despite giving up just one run in the fifth inning. He generated 14 whiffs on 96 pitches but also surrendered 11 hard-hit balls, seven of which resulted in outs. It was still a much-needed rebound for the veteran, who had yielded 13 earned runs over his previous two starts. He'll take a 4.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 100:24 K:BB across 101 innings this season into a road matchup with the Giants next week.