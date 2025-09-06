Gausman (9-10) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over eight innings in a 7-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out five.

A solo shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning was the only blemish on Gausman's line as he fired 105 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his 14th quality start of the season. The veteran righty has given up two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 2.48 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB through 40 innings over that stretch to help lead the Blue Jays' playoff push. Gausman lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Astros.