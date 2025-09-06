Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Snags ninth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gausman (9-10) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over eight innings in a 7-1 victory over the Yankees. He struck out five.
A solo shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the second inning was the only blemish on Gausman's line as he fired 105 pitches (68 strikes) en route to his 14th quality start of the season. The veteran righty has given up two runs or fewer in five of his last six outings, posting a 2.48 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 35:7 K:BB through 40 innings over that stretch to help lead the Blue Jays' playoff push. Gausman lines up to make his next start at home next week against the Astros.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: One rough inning in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans four in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Hard-luck loss in excellent outing•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Rebounds vs. Rockies•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Gashed for five runs in loss•