Gausman (10-10) earned the win in a complete-game shutout of the Astros on Thursday, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out nine.

It was a spectacular performance from Gausman, who held the Astros to a pair of singles while throwing exactly 100 pitches in his first complete game since July of 2024. The 34-year-old Gausman has been rolling of late, giving up just two runs over 24 innings in his last three starts, posting a 24:2 K:BB in that span. His ERA is down to 3.44 on the year with a 1.00 WHIP and 171 strikeouts through 29 starts (177.2 innings). Gausman is currently lined up to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.