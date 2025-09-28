Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Stumbles in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.
It was a rocky finish to the regular season for Gausman, who allowed eight runs on 17 hits across 9.1 innings in his last two outings -- he had given up just three runs over 30 innings in his previous four outings. The 34-year-old Gausman will wrap up the campaign at 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 189 strikeouts across 32 starts (193 innings).
