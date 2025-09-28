Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rays, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was a rocky finish to the regular season for Gausman, who allowed eight runs on 17 hits across 9.1 innings in his last two outings -- he had given up just three runs over 30 innings in his previous four outings. The 34-year-old Gausman will wrap up the campaign at 10-11 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 189 strikeouts across 32 starts (193 innings).