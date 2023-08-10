Gausman (9-6) earned the win over Cleveland on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over seven scoreless innings.

Gausman opened the contest by giving up a leadoff single, but he allowed just three more baserunners the rest of the way and didn't put multiple runners on base in any frame. The right-hander completed seven innings for the first time since June 6 and finished with his 16th quality start, tied for third in the majors. Gausman also ranks first among American League qualified pitchers with 183 strikeouts, third with a 3.04 ERA and 12th with a 1.14 WHIP.